Cricketers react as Pakistan knocked out of T20 World Cup 2026

Abrar Ahmed of Pakistan celebrates the wicket of Kamil Mishara of Sri Lanka during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 against Sri Lanka at Pallekele Cricket Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. — ICC

Former and current cricketers have expressed their disappointment after Pakistan were knocked out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, despite winning their crucial Super Eights clash against co-hosts Sri Lanka on Saturday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

The 2009 champions faced an uphill battle with the ball, despite a dominant performance with the bat, as they sought to secure a place in the semi-finals of the ongoing tournament.

Placed third in Group 2 of the Super Eights, Pakistan not only needed to win the match but had to do so by a substantial margin to surpass New Zealand on net run rate and advance to the knockouts.

Put into bat first by Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, Pakistan posted a massive total of 212/8 in their 20 overs, thanks to a monumental opening partnership.

The new opening duo of Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman put on 176 runs before Zaman fell to Dushmantha Chameera in the 16th over, finishing with 84 off 42 deliveries, including nine fours and four sixes.

Farhan top-scored for Pakistan with a blistering 100 from 60 balls, featuring nine fours and five sixes.

After the commanding batting display, Pakistan needed to restrict Sri Lanka to 147 or fewer to advance.

However, in reply, the hosts reached 207-6, leaving Pakistan five runs short of the required margin, despite winning the match.

Sri Lanka required 28 runs from the final over, with Shanaka striking 4, 6, 6, 6 off the first four deliveries of Shaheen Afridi’s over, before the pacer delivered two dot balls to seal Pakistan’s victory.

Pakistan’s Test cricketer Ahmed Shehzad expressed his frustration over the national team’s recent performances and management decisions on the social media platform ‘X’.

Highlighting his disappointment with the lack of progress despite years under the current setup, Shehzad criticised changes in the batting order and the influence of social media on team selection.

"Pakistan is officially out of the World Cup. We supported you when you backed youngsters in the Asia Cup," Shehzad wrote.

"You promised a strong middle order, but everything changed, not for balance, but to adjust your own people and bow to social media pressure. Three years of this setup, and still no progress. How much more time do you need? We’re not improving. We’re falling," he added.

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf didn’t hold back while reflecting on his team’s recent struggles, using sharp wit to highlight both the disappointment and hope for redemption.

He candidly critiqued the performance while also looking forward to the future.

"We were loud and clear in declaring we were headed for the finals. Turns out, they meant the final moments of a sinking ship. Do we even have enough life jackets, or is this just another Titanic? No worries! #PSL is around the corner, and this embarrassment will soon be forgotten as pride rises again," Yousuf said.

Former Pakistan captain and experienced all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez expressed his disappointment following the team's latest performance, highlighting the frustration felt by fans and players alike.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi also expressed his disappointment following Pakistan’s early exit from the tournament, raising serious concerns over the direction of the national side and the overall standard of cricket in the country.

"This is a moment to reflect on the future of cricket in Pakistan. How is a nation of our population producing just eleven subpar players at the highest level? Who will take responsibility for restoring the pride and standard of Pakistan national cricket team?" Afridi questioned.

"The teams that have progressed to the semifinals have done so on merit, congratulations to them for setting the benchmark," he added.



