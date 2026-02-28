Regis Le Bris lauds Granit Xhaka's return after injury

Sunderland's Granit Xhaka in action with AFC Bournemouth's Eli Junior Kroupi at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth on February 28, 2026. — Reuters

Manager Regis Le Bris has lauded the captain of the Sunderland Granit Xhaka, as he helped the team halt a three-match losing streak in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Bournemouth in the Premier League after returning from injury.

Xhaka was out for five games with an ankle injury, sitting out and watching his team defeated by West Ham United, Arsenal and Liverpool, and made only a late substitute appearance in a 3-1 loss to Fulham on his return.

Back in the starting XI for the Bournemouth game, he wasted no time reasserting himself - marshalling the midfield, giving instructions and prodding teammates into position as Sunderland finally clinched a point.

"It's important (Xhaka's return) because he sets the tone. He's a good player, first of all. So in this position, the number six, when you have a player of this quality, it helps definitely," Le Bris told TNT Sports.

"He's really composed. For the confidence of the young lads, I think it's important. He can set the tone as well, the standards. So he's so important for us."

Xhaka's time in the match was cut short after Tyler Adams caught the Sunderland captain on his ankle, earning a yellow card.

Clearly in pain, Granit Xhaka was taken off in the 76th minute as Sunderland ended a losing streak and defender Dan Ballard underlined the captain's influence.

"We've missed him of late and we've had our toughest run of the season," Ballard told BBC.

"To have a natural leader like that come into the team is great. It was important to bounce back. I think we've done that today.

"They (Bournemouth) put you under pressure all game. It's a tough place to come so we can be proud of the performance today."