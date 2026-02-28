Shoaib Malik denies 'fourth marriage' rumours, threatens legal action against misinformation

An undated picture of Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik (left) and his wife Sana Javed. — Facebook/@SanaJavedOfficial

KARACHI: Former Pakistan Test cricketer Shoaib Malik on Saturday brushed aside the rumours circulating regarding his "fourth marriage" with a renowned social media influencer, calling the accusations lame.

Malik, who represented Pakistan in 35 Tests, 287 ODIs and 124 T20Is, has been at the receiving end of social media trolling since he announced his second marriage with established actress Sana Javed in January 2024, following his separation from his first wife, Sania Mirza, in late 2023.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, rumours have been rife that the former all-rounder was set to tie the knot with a social media influencer, describing it as his fourth marriage, as the entertainment sites claimed him to be married before tying the knot with Mirza in 2010.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, Malik issued a public statement on his social media handles and termed the claims as "unverified" and "fabricated" stories.

"It was early 2023 when my first marriage ended, with mutual consent it was decided that we will co-parent our child. It was after this only, that I got remarried. I've always sought to keep my private life private, out of respect for my family. However, my silence seems to have been taken for granted," Malik said in a statement.

"Since my second marriage, people have attempted to tarnish my reputation by linking me to individuals I've never met. Unverified stories about my personal life have been written without my permission. People have targeted my wife with negative remarks for the things she was never involved in and that's unacceptable for me."

Malik further emphasised that the spread of unverified rumours not only affects him personally but also causes unnecessary distress to his family, especially his young son, Izhan.

"I feel this has reached a point where it must be addressed, as my son is now at an age where he'll be reading these false and fabricated stories, spread for views for mere pennies of earnings, these lame accusations are causing distress to those who I care about," Malik continued.

"I urge everyone to refrain from spreading misinformation about my personal life, or anyone's. As a public figure, I understand scrutiny comes with the support, but there's a limit. Invading privacy or damaging reputations crosses that line."

The all-rounder concluded by issuing a stern warning that any further dissemination of false and defamatory content regarding his personal life would invite strict legal action.

"Act responsibly, there is much more to life than just few likes and views. I have a family just like you all do. I hope this message is taken positively, and assumptions/jokes about my personal life will stop. Failure to do so will result in strict legal action from my team against individuals and firms."