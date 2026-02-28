Jiri Prochazka vs Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327 confirmed after Alex Pereira vacates belt

This collage of photos shows Jiri Prochazka (left) and Carlos Ulberg. — Instagram

Alex Pereira has vacated his light heavyweight title, resulting in a fight for the gold between Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg at the main event of UFC 327.

UFC 327 will take place on April 11, 2026, at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Prochazka became the light heavyweight champion for the first time in 2022 when he submitted Glover Teixeira in a blockbuster contest. He later gave up on the title due to a shoulder injury.

The Czech mixed martial artist faced Alex Pereira for the vacant title but was defeated.

Jiri faced Poatan in a rematch, which also ended in Pereira’s favour.

Since then, Jiri Prochazka has been on a mission, making his case for the title shot. He defeated the likes of Khalil Rountree and Jamahal Hill to have another go at the title.

Ulberg, on the other hand, is getting the chance at the gold for the first time. He has been unbeaten since 2021, when he lost his UFC debut.

The New Zealand MMA fighter has been on a nine-fight winning streak, and his most recent win was against Dominick Reyes, knocking him out in the first round.

Full Fight Card

Main Card

Jiri Prochazka vs Carlos Ulberg

Joshua Van vs Tatsuro Taira

Curtis Blaydes vs Josh Hokit

Beneil Dariush vs Manuel Torres

Dominick Reyes vs Johnny Walker

Preliminary Card

Azamat Murzakanov vs Paulo Costa

Patricio Pitbull vs Aaron Pico

Mateusz Gamrot vs Esteban Ribovics

Cub Swanson vs Nate Landwehr

Kevin Holland vs Randy Brown

Kelvin Gastelum vs Vicente Luque

Tatiana Suarez vs Loopy Godinez

Christopher Alvidrez vs Francisco Prado