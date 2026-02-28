T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan's semi-final qualification equation after first innings

Pakistan players walk off the field after their defeat against England in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eights match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 28, 2026. — AFP

KANDY: 2009 champions Pakistan face an uphill task with the ball despite a dominant outing with the bat against Sri Lanka to qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals.

Pakistan, placed third in Group 2 standings of the Super Eights, not only need to beat the ongoing fixture but have to clinch it with a massive margin to pip New Zealand in the standings by surpassing them in terms of net run rate.

Put into bat first by Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, Pakistan piled up a mammoth total of 212/8 in their 20 overs, courtesy of a monumental opening partnership.

Pakistan's new opening pair of Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman raised 176 runs until the latter fell victim to Dushmantha Chameera in the 16th over and walked back after scoring 84 off 42 deliveries, laced with nine fours and four sixes.

Fakhar's dismissal sparked a major collapse for Pakistan as they lost seven more wickets in the next four overs, including that of another set batter Farhan, who registered his second century in the ongoing 20-team tournament.

Farhan top-scored for Pakistan with a blistering 100 off 60 deliveries, studded with nine fours and five sixes.

After a dominant batting performance, Pakistan now need to restrict Sri Lanka to 147 or less in order to qualify for the knockouts.

Notably, Pakistan's net run rate currently stands at a negative 0.461, significantly less than New Zealand's 1.390.