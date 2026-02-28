Fakhar Zaman breaks Mohammad Rizwan’s T20I record

Fakhar Zaman of Pakistan celebrates his half century during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against Sri Lanka at Pallekele Cricket Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. — AFP

KANDY: Left-handed Fakhar Zaman etched his name into the record books on Saturday, surpassing Mohammad Rizwan to become Pakistan’s leading six-hitter in T20Is during the Super Eights stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 against Sri Lanka here on Saturday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

The aggressive opener achieved the feat with a towering maximum off spinner Maheesh Theekshana in the third over of the innings.

That clean strike, which helped swing the early momentum in Pakistan’s favour, took Fakhar to 96 sixes, eclipsing Rizwan’s previous benchmark of 95.

Fakhar later added three more sixes to his tally during his innings, taking his total to 99.

Most Sixes for Pakistan in T20Is:

Fakhar Zaman — Matches: 120 | Sixes: 99*

Mohammad Rizwan — Matches: 106 | Sixes: 95

Babar Azam — Matches: 145 | Sixes: 80

Mohammad Hafeez — Matches: 119 | Sixes: 76

Shahid Afridi — Matches: 98 | Sixes: 73

Promoted to open the batting, Fakhar combined with fellow opener Sahibzada Farhan to lay a formidable foundation.

The pair unleashed a blistering assault on the Sri Lankan bowling attack, posting a monumental 176-run partnership that put Pakistan firmly in the driver's seat.

The stand was eventually broken by pacer Dushmantha Chameera, who cleaned up Fakhar for a scintillating 84 off just 42 deliveries. His innings was decorated with nine fours and four sixes.

Pakistan suffered a further setback shortly after when Dilshan Madushanka removed Khawaja Nafay (2), reducing the side to 179 for 2.

Sahibzada Farhan then added a brisk 21-run partnership with Shadab Khan, who contributed seven runs before being run out in the 18th over.

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka engineered a brief fightback in the penultimate over, removing all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz and skipper Salman Ali Agha for ducks, leaving Pakistan at 199 for 5.

Farhan, however, continued his masterclass at the other end. He eventually fell on the first ball of the final over, caught off Madushanka for a magnificent 100 off 60 balls, an innings that included nine fours and five sixes.

Madushanka struck again on the very next delivery, trapping Shaheen Shah Afridi lbw to put the brakes on Pakistan’s late surge.