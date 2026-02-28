'Killing intent': Cricket fraternity reacts to Farhan, Fakhar's fiery knocks against Sri Lanka

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan look on during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match against Sri Lanka at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 28, 2026. — AFP

KANDY: Cricket fraternity have reacted after left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman played a blistering knock in their crucial high-profile Super Eights clash of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 against Sri Lanka here at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Batting first, Pakistan scored a mammoth 212-8 in their allotted 20 overs courtesy of a fiery batting approach by the opening pair of Fakhar and Sahibzada Farhan, who laid the foundation with runs coming in quick flow for the green shirts.

Farhan notched up 100 off 58 deliveries with the help of nine fours and five sixes, while Zaman scored 84 off 42 balls, comprising nine fours and four sixes.

Pakistan Test cricketer Ahmed Shehzad also took a moment to appreciate Farhan for his exceptional innings.

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal applauded both openers for their aggressive approach and match-defining stand, praising the intent and confidence they displayed at the top of the order.

“Wonderful partnership and intent shown by these two! Umeed laga len phir?” Ajmal wrote.

South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi shared his astonishment over Fakhar Zaman being left out of the playing XI for much of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, emphasising the danger the batter poses when given a chance.

"I was so surprised to see Fakhar Z on the bench for most of the World Cup...From personal experience, the man is dangerous," he wrote.

Meanwhile, fans also flooded social media with praise for the experienced left-hander Fakhar Zaman, highlighting his impressive record in global tournaments and his ability to step up in crucial moments for Pakistan.

“Fakhar Zaman has been one of the best batters for Pakistan in ICC tournaments over the last decade, and he has delivered when Pakistan needed him most,” a fan said.

Another supporter took a swipe at the critics who had previously questioned his place in the side, lauding the opener for his commanding performance.

“What a slap on the faces of those who kept Fakhar Zaman out of the team… what a brilliant innings by Fakhar Zaman,” he wrote.

A fan expressed immense admiration for Sahibzada Farhan after his remarkable knock in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, calling it a historic moment for Pakistan cricket.

"This Sahibzada Farhan batting performance is literally the best any Pakistani has ever done in T20 World Cup history," fan wrote.

Meanwhile, another fan praised Sahibzada Farhan, highlighting his extraordinary form and impact throughout the tournament.

"Sahibzada Farhan is on another level in this World Cup," fan wrote.

In addition, a supporter hailed Farhan’s overall campaign, recognising the consistency and skill he displayed on the international stage.

"What an incredible campaign, Sahibzada Farhan. You should be very proud of yourself," he wrote.



