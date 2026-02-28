Daniil Medvedev wins Dubai Tennis Championships

Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts during his semi-final match against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime at Dubai Tennis Stadium in Dubai on February 27, 2026. — Reuters

Daniil Medvedev has clinched his second Dubai Tennis Championships in four years, after Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands withdrew due to an injury he suffered in the semi-finals, tournament organisers said on Saturday.

Russian Medvedev was chasing a second title in Dubai after he beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in the last four, and the former world number one reached the final without dropping a set.

Griekspoor, who suffered an injury during his straight-sets win over Andrey Rublev in the semi-final, said that he was struggling with a hamstring injury and would have retired had he lost the second set.

Griekspoor was deemed unfit to participate in the men’s final of the ATP 500 tournament following a medical assessment.

Organisers had confirmed earlier on Saturday that the decider at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium will go ahead according to schedule despite Iranian attacks on the UAE throughout the day.

The winner, Daniil Medvedev, after the title victory, said that it was not the way he wanted to win and he wished Griekspoor a speedy recovery.

"Not how I want to win a final. Hoping the injury for Griekspoor is not too bad and wishing him a speedy recovery," Medvedev wrote on X.

Medvedev made it to the Dubai Tennis Championships final following a straight-sets victory over top seed Auger-Aliassime.

Medvedev scored 6-4, 6-2 to reach the final of the Dubai Tennis Championship for the third time in his career.

Medvedev is also the winner of this year's Brisbane International tournament.