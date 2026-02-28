Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes strong comeback after injury

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives around Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) during the third quarter at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on February 27, 2026. — Reuters

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has made a strong comeback after injury with a 36-point performance as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Denver Nuggets 127-121.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who has been out of action since sustaining an abdominal strain on February 3, helped the Thunder dig out of an early 16-point deficit in a comeback match.

When Gilgeous-Alexander was on the bench in overtime, Alex Caruso took over and delivered his strong play from the end of regulation. He finished with 12 points.

Denver's Jamal Murray finished with 39 points and hit a trio of 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds. Nikola Jokic added 23 points, including 17 rebounds and 14 assists, while teammate Christian Braun also scored 23.

Jalen Duren added 33 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as host Detroit Pistons came from a nine-point deficit late in regulation to secure an overtime win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jarrett Allen was the top scorer with 25 points for the Cavaliers, who have lost three of the past four.

The Boston Celtics defeated the Brooklyn Nets 148-111, with Nikola Vucevic having 28 points and 11 rebounds in 25 minutes.

The Celtics outscored the Nets 82-54 in the second half, after having a six-point lead midway through the third quarter.

For Brooklyn, Michael Porter Jr. led with 18 points. Danny Wolf scored 16 as the Nets dropped their seventh game in a row.

The Memphis Grizzlies secured a 124-105 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The New York Knicks got the better of the Milwaukee Bucks 127-98.