Jasmine Paolini ends Katie Boulter’s streak at Merida Open

Italy's Jasmine Paolini celebrates after winning her quarterfinal match against Britain's Katie Boulter on February 27, 2026. — Reuters

Britain’s Katie Boulter was unable to extend her remarkable run at the Merida Open as she fell to Italian top seed Jasmine Paolini in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Boulter, who had entered the tournament on the back of a seven-match winning streak, including a title at the Ostrava Open, started superbly.

She claimed the opening set in just 28 minutes without dropping a game, dominating the world number seven with precise groundstrokes and aggressive play.

However, Paolini quickly turned the match around. Having won only three points on her serve in the first set, the Italian steadied herself in the second, holding serve for the first time before breaking Boulter to lead 3-1.

Boulter responded immediately with a break to love, but neither player could consistently hold serve, and Paolini ultimately captured the second set 6-3.

In the decider, Paolini raced into a 2-0 lead. Boulter briefly regained momentum, breaking back and holding to trail 3-2, but the Italian regained control, winning four successive games to secure a semi-final berth.

“It was a really tough one – Katie, the first set she was smashing every ball and hitting a winner everywhere,” Paolini said.

“I was telling myself to play more deep in the court and hit the ball harder because I had to raise the level to try and win the match and in the end it worked out. I was trying to be calm, to think what I had to do. I think when you’re nervous you can’t find the solutions.”

The defeat ends Boulter’s impressive run in Merida, while Paolini advances with confidence to the semi-finals, aiming to continue her strong season.