Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, Super Eights, SL vs PAK Match 50

Sri Lanka and Pakistan face off in the 50th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 28, 2026. — Geo Super

KANDY: The 50th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 between Pakistan and co-hosts Sri Lanka was played here at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Historically, Pakistan hold a slight edge in the shortest format. The two sides have met 29 times in T20 Internationals, with Pakistan claiming 17 victories to Sri Lanka's 12.

However, the head-to-head record in T20 World Cups is perfectly balanced.

In their four previous encounters in the tournament, both teams have secured two wins apiece, adding an extra layer of intrigue to tonight’s high-pressure showdown.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Khawaja Nafay, Usman Khan (w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara (w), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera and Dilshan Madushanka.