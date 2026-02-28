Pakistan likely to make key changes for Super Eights clash against Sri Lanka

Abrar Ahmed celebrates after taking the wicket of Colin Ackermann during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match against Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 7, 2026. - AFP

KANDY: Pakistan are expected to make significant changes to their line-up for the crucial Super Eights fixture of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 against Sri Lanka national cricket team on Saturday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Fast bowler Salman Mirza is likely to be left out, paving the way for the return of spinner Abrar Ahmed, who was benched after Pakistan’s group-stage matches against the Netherlands, USA and Namibia.

Young wicketkeeper-batter Khawaja Nafay is also set to return for the must-win encounter against the Lankan Lions and could replace Mohammad Nawaz.

There is also speculation that Babar Azam may be rested for the contest, and pace all-rounder Faheem Ashraf could be included.

For Pakistan, the equation is straightforward yet daunting. Currently third in Group 2 with just one point from two matches, their semi-final hopes remain precariously poised.

To overtake New Zealand national cricket team — who boast a superior net run rate of 1.390 — the Green Shirts require a commanding victory. Pakistan’s current net run rate stands at -0.461.

Mathematically, Pakistan must defeat Sri Lanka by approximately 65 runs or chase down the target within 13 overs to move ahead of the Black Caps.

England cricket team’s recent win over New Zealand has kept Pakistan’s campaign alive. However, their fate now hinges entirely on securing a comprehensive result against the co-hosts in Kandy.

Failure to achieve the required margin would see New Zealand join England in progressing to the semi-finals from Group 2.

Historically, Pakistan hold a slight advantage in the shortest format. The two sides have faced each other 29 times in T20 Internationals, with Pakistan winning 17 matches compared to Sri Lanka’s 12.

However, their T20 World Cup record is evenly balanced. In four previous meetings at the tournament, both teams have claimed two victories each, adding further intrigue to this high-stakes encounter.

Pakistan’s likely playing XI for Sri Lanka clash:

Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq.