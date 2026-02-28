Daryl Mitchell crowned ICC Men’s Player of the Month for January 2026

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell celebrates after scoring a century during the third ODI match against India at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on January 18, 2026. - AFP

Daryl Mitchell has been named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for January 2026 after spearheading New Zealand national cricket team to a stirring ODI series victory over India national cricket team.

Mitchell, who made his ODI debut for New Zealand in 2021 after establishing himself as a reliable domestic performer, has developed into one of the side’s most dependable middle-order batters.

nitially selected as a seam-bowling all-rounder, he quickly cemented his place with composed, high-impact innings in pressure situations.

His breakthrough on the global stage came during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, where he scored heavily against top opposition, including a memorable century against India in Mumbai.

Since his debut, Mitchell has amassed 2690 ODI runs in 59 matches at an average of 58.47 with the help of 15 fifties and five centuries, combining controlled aggression with calm temperament.

The Black Caps all-rounder saw off competition from India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and England’s premier batter Joe Root to claim the monthly accolade.

During the three-match ODI series in India, New Zealand recovered from a 1-0 deficit to seal a 2-1 series victory.

The right-handed batter spearheaded the comeback with a commanding unbeaten 131 in the second fixture, before producing a magnificent 137 in the decider to propel his side to a formidable 337/8 — a total that ultimately proved match-winning.

He amassed 352 runs across the series at an extraordinary average of 176, earning the Player of the Series award for his outstanding contributions. His remarkable run of form also saw him reclaim the No.1 position in the ICC ODI batting rankings.

The 34-year-old carried his momentum into the subsequent five-match T20I series against the same opposition, scoring 125 runs at an impressive strike rate of 186.56, underlining his dominance across formats during a stellar month.