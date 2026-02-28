Oleksandr Usyk to defend WBC title against Rico Verhoeven

An undated picture of two-time undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. — Reuters

Two-time undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is set to make his long-awaited return to the ring in May, defending his WBC heavyweight title against former kickboxing great Rico Verhoeven at the iconic Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

The bout, scheduled for 23 May, has been branded ‘Glory in Giza’ by organisers and promises a spectacular setting for a high-profile crossover clash.

Usyk, who currently holds the WBA, WBC and IBF belts, has not fought since stopping Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in July.

The Ukrainian remains unbeaten in 24 professional contests and will be facing a vastly different challenge in Verhoeven, who will be stepping into a boxing ring for the first time since 2014.

Despite the shift in discipline, Usyk was full of admiration for Verhoeven’s achievements.

“I truly respect people who reach the very top in their sport,” he said.

“Rico is one of them – a powerful athlete and a great champion. Being a champion isn’t just about belts. It’s about years of hard work, discipline and belief.

“I respect his journey – he’s truly the King of Kickboxing. But this is boxing – a different game, with its own rules and its own kings.

“A big night is coming.”

It is pertinent to mention that Verhoeven, who recorded 66 wins from 76 kickboxing bouts before leaving the sport in November.

“Usyk is undisputed in boxing. That’s the kind of challenge that motivates me. Undisputed versus undisputed. The best facing the best,” Verhoeven said.