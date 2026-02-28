Pep Guardiola admits Champions League draw ‘a little bit weird’

An undated picture of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. — Reuters

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted on Saturday that it feels ‘a little bit weird’ to be drawn against Real Madrid yet again in the Champions League last 16.

The English champions were paired with the Spanish giants in Friday’s draw, marking the 13th encounter between the two clubs since Guardiola took charge at the Etihad Stadium in 2016. Their last meeting came just over two months ago in the group stage of this season’s competition.

Under the previous format, such a pairing would not have been possible until at least the quarterfinals. Guardiola acknowledged the unusual scenario, saying:

“Yes, it is a little bit weird. Not many times does it happen that the last game of the group stage, like Real Madrid v Benfica, is the first draw. It looks different. People will agree or disagree but it is different,” Guardiola said.

“But why not? In the Premier League and cups how many times have we played against Newcastle this season? Hopefully we can play against them in the final. A Madrid draw is a Madrid draw. What can we do?”

Should City progress, they would face either Bayern Munich or Atalanta, with holders Paris Saint-Germain a potential semifinal opponent.

Despite the seemingly tough path, Guardiola insisted there is no easy route.

“That would be so disrespectful, for example to Newcastle, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid or Spurs. The Champions League is so difficult. If you want to go through in this competition right now you have to win against the best teams, otherwise you don’t deserve it.”

City will hope their recent encounters with Madrid give them the experience to navigate another challenging tie in Europe’s premier competition.