Lionel Messi floored in pitch invasion scare at Inter Miami friendly

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi reacts during the match against Independiente del Valle in 2026 Champions Tour on February 26, 2026. — Reuters

Lionel Messi was knocked to the ground after a pitch invasion marred Inter Miami CF’s friendly against Independiente del Valle in Bayamon on Thursday.

The incident occurred at the end of the exhibition match at the Juan Ramon Loubriel Stadium, when a supporter ran towards the centre circle and grabbed Messi around the waist.

A security guard intervened quickly, but in the process, both the fan and the Argentine forward were brought to the ground.

Messi appeared unharmed and rose to his feet immediately, calmly walking to another area of the pitch as security staff rushed in to prevent further intrusions.

Several supporters had entered the field around the 88th minute, prompting concerns over safety at the venue.

The friendly, which kicked off an hour later than scheduled, had been rearranged after originally being set for 13 February.

It was postponed when Messi reported discomfort in his leg following a previous exhibition fixture against Barcelona SC of Ecuador.

Despite the disruption, Messi made a positive impact on the match. Introduced at half-time, he converted a penalty as Inter Miami secured a 2-1 victory over the Ecuadorian side.

The result offers a welcome boost for Miami, who began their MLS campaign with a 3-0 defeat to LAFC. They will look to build momentum when they face Orlando City on Sunday.

It is pertinent to mention that every time Messi touched the ball, he was greeted with loud cheers from supporters as they waited to see him play after the original fixture was postponed earlier this month.