Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Aston Villa in Premier League clash

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Gomes celebrates scoring their first goal against Aston Villa in Premier League on February 27, 2026. — Reuters

Wolverhampton Wanderers eased fears of finishing with the lowest points tally in Premier League history as they secured a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa in a rain-soaked West Midlands derby here at Molineux Stadium on Friday.

Joao Gomes opened his account for the season just after the hour mark, converting from 15 metres after neat work down the right.

Jackson Tchatchoua’s cross was deftly guided into his path by Adam Armstrong, allowing the Brazilian to steer home with Wolves’ first shot on target. It was a clinical breakthrough in a contest where clear chances were scarce.

Despite sitting at the bottom of the table, Wolves produced a disciplined and spirited display, frustrating a Villa side chasing Champions League qualification.

The visitors, third on 51 points from 28 matches, struggled to create clear-cut openings, with Pau Torres heading wide from a promising first-half corner.

Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa praised the collective effort, highlighting the team’s resilience and defensive organisation.

The hosts sealed only their second league win of the campaign late on when substitute Rodrigo Gomes drilled home from close range after Joao Gomes had seen an initial effort blocked.

Villa nearly found a lifeline in stoppage time, but Yerson Mosquera cleared Amadou Onana’s effort off the line before Wolves broke decisively to secure the points.

The result lifts Wolves to 13 points, surpassing Derby County’s record low of 11 from the 2007-08 season, though they remain 14 points from safety with nine matches to play.