'Put Nafay in place of Babar': Amir, Shehzad redesign Pakistan's top order for Sri Lanka clash

The collage shows former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir (left) and Test cricketer Ahmed Shehzad. – ICC/AFP

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir and batter Ahmed Shehzad have reshaped the national team's top order ahead of their crucial Super Eights clash in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled for Saturday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

During a detailed discussion on team strategy in a recent interview on Geo News’ special program Haarna Mana Hai, Amir and Shehzad shared their insights on the national team’s lineup and tactical approach for upcoming matches.

The left-arm pacer outlined his perspective on the batting and bowling order, emphasising the balance and flexibility within the squad.

"Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha and Khawaja Nafay form the top order. Usman Khan won’t be left out as he is the wicketkeeper. Then come Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz. If Saim bats outside, Abrar could take his place, while Nafay could move to Babar’s spot, followed by Shaheen and Naseem," Amir said.

Meanwhile, Shehzad offered his advice on tactical adjustments and team management, stressing the importance of playing according to the available resources rather than expecting miraculous performances from the bench.

"Go with the specialist. Please don’t divide the team half-and-half in tomorrow’s match—play your batters and bowlers as per the information you have," Shehzad said.

"You don’t have a Don Bradman sitting on the bench to bring in, so you’ll need to make small adjustments. You can calmly replace Shadab with Abrar, put Nafay in Babar’s spot—this way, both your batting and bowling will be complete," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan currently sit third in Group 2 standings with just one point from two matches.

To leapfrog New Zealand, who boast a net run rate of 1.390, the Green Shirts must defeat Sri Lanka by a margin of approximately 65 runs—or chase down the target inside 13 overs—to better that rate. Pakistan’s net run rate currently sits at -0.461.

England’s recent victory over New Zealand has kept Pakistan’s semi-final ambitions alive, though their fate now hinges on a substantial result against the co-hosts in Kandy.

Should they fall short of the required margin, New Zealand will join England in progressing to the semi-finals from Group 2.

Historically, Pakistan holds a slight edge in the shortest format. The two sides have met 24 times in T20 Internationals, with Pakistan claiming 14 victories to Sri Lanka’s 10.

However, the head-to-head in T20 World Cups is perfectly balanced.

In their four previous encounters at the tournament, both teams have secured two wins apiece, adding an extra layer of intrigue to tonight's high-pressure showdown.