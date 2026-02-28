Shahid Afridi names Agha's replacement as Pakistan's next T20 captain

Sahibzada Farhan (left) and Shadab Khan look on during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match against Namibia at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 18, 2026. - AFP

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has tipped Shadab Khan as a strong candidate to take over the captaincy of the national T20I side, suggesting that his leadership could be pivotal after the conclusion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Currently, Salman Ali Agha leads the team in the shortest format. However, the 2009 champions are on the verge of elimination following a defeat to England in the Super Eight stage of the ongoing tournament.

Speaking on a private news channel, Afridi shared his thoughts on the future leadership of the side, linking it to the potential continuation of the current coaching staff.

“If the same coach [Mike Hesson] remains, then in my opinion, Shadab Khan will be appointed as captain,” Afridi stated.

He threw his weight behind the 27-year-old, citing a limited pool of candidates for the leadership role.

“Shadab is not a bad choice for the captaincy because we do not have many other options at the moment,” he added.

However, the 48-year-old former captain stressed that for Shadab to cement his place as leader, he must rediscover his best form.

“If Shadab had maintained consistency in his bowling, the way he was performing earlier, it would have strengthened his case,” he stated.

Afridi emphasised that leadership must be accompanied by personal contribution.

“As captain, we also need him to contribute regularly with his performances so that when someone speaks about him, it is worth mentioning. Appoint him as captain, but he will have to perform,” he concluded.

For the unversed, Salman Ali Agha was appointed Pakistan’s T20I captain in March 2025, succeeding wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan.

Under Agha's leadership, Pakistan have played 49 T20Is, securing 30 victories and suffering 18 defeats, a win percentage of 61.22.

Despite this solid record, the team fell short in the Asia Cup 2025, losing to arch-rivals India on four separate occasions.

Their struggles in major matches have continued, with another defeat to India in the T20 World Cup 2026 adding to the recent history of close encounters between the two sides.