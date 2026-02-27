Australia down India in second ODI to secure unassailable series lead

Australia's Georgia Voll celebrates scoring a century during their second ODI against India at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on February 27, 2026. — Cricket Australia

HOBART: Top-order batter Georgia Voll's brisk century in the run chase powered Australia to a thumping five-wicket victory over India in the second Women's ODI of the three-match series here at the Bellerive Oval on Friday.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur's decision to bat first backfired as the visitors could accumulate 251/9 in their allotted 50 overs despite her and opener Pratika Rawal's half-centuries.

India got off to a steady start to their innings as their opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Rawal knitted 78 runs until the former was cleaned up by Ashleigh Gardner in the 17th over and walked back after scoring 31 off 37 deliveries with the help of four fours.

Rawal was then involved in a brief 20-run partnership for the second wicket with Jemimah Rodrigues (11) before both perished in successive overs, resulting in India slipping to 100/3.

The right-handed opener made a cautious 52 off 81 deliveries, laced with six boundaries.

Following the brief collapse, Kaur oversaw India's innings until falling victim to Megan Schutt in the penultimate over and walked back after top-scoring for the visitors with a gutsy 54 off 70 deliveries, comprising two fours and a six.

Kaur was involved in handy partnerships with Kashvee Gautam, Richa Gosh and Kranti Gaud, who contributed with 25, 22 and 19, respectively.

For Australia, Alana King, Annabel Sutherland and Gardner picked up two wickets each, while Nicola Carey and Schutt made one scalp apiece.

Set to chase a 252-run target, the home side comfortably chased down the total for the loss of five wickets and 83 balls to spare, courtesy of a monumental second-wicket partnership between Phoebe Litchfield and centurion Voll.

The hosts, however, had a contrasting start to their pursuit as they lost their captain, Alyssa Healy (six), in the fifth over with just 21 runs on the board.

The early setback, however, did not bother Australia as Litchfield and Voll launched an astounding recovery by putting together 119 runs for the second wicket off just 94 deliveries.

Gaud gave India a much-needed breakthrough in the 20th over by dismissing Litchfield, who made a 62-ball 80 with the help of a dozen boundaries, including a six.

Voll was then involved in another vital partnership for Australia – an 82-run stand with wicketkeeper batter Beth Mooney – until Kashvee Gautam eventually dismissed her in the 31st over.

The right-handed batter remained the top-scorer for Australia with 101 off just 82 deliveries, studded with 13 fours and a six, and was thus adjudged the Player of the Match.

Mooney followed suit in the next over, walking back after scoring a 34-ball 31, bringing the total down to 223/4.

Gardner and Sutherland (10) then put Australia within touching distance of victory by stitching a 25-run stand for the fifth wicket before the latter was removed by Deepti Sharma in the 36th over.

Sutherland's dismissal did not cause a stir in Australia's flamboyant run chase as they ultimately knocked the winning runs on the first delivery of the 37th over through Gardner, who remained unbeaten with 19 off 14 deliveries.

For India, Deepti and Kashvee bagged two wickets each, while Kranti could claim one.

It is pertinent to mention that the five-wicket victory helped Australia take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match home ODI series against India, with the third fixture scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday.