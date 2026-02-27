T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan's semi-final qualification scenario after England beat New Zealand

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (right) congratulates England's Jofra Archer for their victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eights match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 24, 2026. — AFP

COLOMBO: Two-time champions England registered a hard-earned four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the high-stakes ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights match here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Friday.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner's decision to bat first backfired as they could muster 159/7 in their allotted 20 overs against a spin-heavy England bowling attack.

Middle-order batter Glenn Phillips remained the top-scorer for New Zealand with a 28-ball 39, followed by openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen, who made 35 and 29, respectively.

For England, Will Jacks, Adil Rashid and Rehan Ahmed bagged two wickets each, while Liam Dawson chipped in with one.

In turn, England chased down the 160-run target for the loss of six wickets and three balls to spare, courtesy of a quickfire 44-run unbeaten partnership for the seventh wicket between Jacks and Rehan.

Jacks made an unbeaten 32 off just 18 deliveries, smashing four fours and a six, while Rehan scored 19 not out from seven balls with the help of two sixes and a four.

Middle-order batter Tom Banton, however, remained the top-scorer for England with an anchoring 33 off 24 deliveries, comprising three fours and a six.

Rachin Ravindra was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand, taking three wickets for just 19 runs in his four overs, while Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Phillips could bag one apiece.

England's victory put New Zealand's hopes of semi-final qualification on hold, besides keeping Pakistan in contention, who next face co-hosts Sri Lanka in the last Group 2 Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Kandy on Saturday.

Pakistan, placed third in Group 2 standings with one point in two matches, now need to beat Sri Lanka by around 65 runs or chase down the target in 13 overs to better New Zealand's net run rate of 1.390.



Teams Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate England 3 3 0 0 6 1.096 New Zealand 3 1 1 1 3 1.390 Pakistan 2 0 1 1 1 -0.461 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 -2.800

The Green Shirts' net run rate, however, currently stands at a negative 0.461, and if they fail to beat Sri Lanka by a substantial margin, New Zealand would join England in qualifying for the semi-finals from Group 2.