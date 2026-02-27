Martin Brundle believes Lewis Hamilton can return to form in 2026

An undated photo of Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton's. — Reuters

Former Formula 1 driver Martin Brundle believes Lewis Hamilton will have a better 2026 at Ferrari after a struggling 2025 season.

Last year was the seven-time world champion's first with the sport's oldest and most glamorous team, and for the first time in his career, the Briton failed to stand on the podium.

Teammate Charles Leclerc also outscored him leveing him 86 points behind.

Brundle was asked if things were likely to be changed for Lewis Hamilton compared to the previous season, and he told Sky Sports he is confident Briton will do better in 2026.

"I hope so," Brundle said. "For Lewis, for Ferrari. As Formula 1 fans, we always want Ferrari to do well, don't we? And I'd love to see that come right for Lewis.

"He seems a bit happier. He will be great at using the tools that are available to him under the new regulations. He's got to beat Charles Leclerc in the other Ferrari because he's right on it as well. But a happy Lewis has always been, and not just at Ferrari, a fast Lewis.”

Brundle added that Ferrari have been innovative over the winter and they appear well prepared for the season.

"So I think if he comes into the season, and I have to say Ferrari have been quite innovative over the winter, and they look in a better place than we've seen them for a few years now. So I'm confident that Lewis will have a better year," he added.