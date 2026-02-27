Ilia Topuria agrees to fight Arman Tsarukyan

This collage of photos shows Armenian MMA fighter Arman Tsarukyan (right) and Ilia Topuria. — Reuters/UFC

Ilia Topuria, in an interview with Adin Ross, has said that he is ready to fight Arman Tsarukyan.

UFC lightweight champion Topuria was on a break from the sport due to personal reasons.

Following Topuria’s announcement in November that he will be on the sidelines, UFC CEO Dana White announced the fight between Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title.

Gaethje defeated Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324 to claim the interim lightweight title.

However, Topuria has said that he doesn’t know when or who he is fighting next.

“In summer,” Topuria told Ross. “Hopefully. If I’m fighting in the White House, I don’t know. I don’t know. You don’t say to the UFC where they have to put you and they don’t tell you how you fight. This is basically how it works. As of right now I have no [expletive deleted] idea what’s going on. I’m ready.”

Ilia Topuria added that he thought Paddy was going to win against Pimblett, but both fighters looked horrible.

“I thought [Paddy] was going to win the fight,” Topuria said. “The fight was [expletive deleted] horrible. I think they both looked really bad. Both of them. I think [I’ll fight Justin next]. I think so.”

Topuria made it clear that he is ready to face Arman Tsarukyan, but the only thing stopping a potential fight these days is the UFC.

“If they call me, if they want me to fight with Arman, no problem,” he said. “I fought with so many tough opponents. I don’t want to fight Arman? I don’t care. If they give me that fight, I’m fighting him. All of them. Same night.”