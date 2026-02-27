Michael Carrick says Benjamin Sesko's form real positive for Man United

Manchester United coach Michael Carrick has dismissed Benjamin Sesko’s starting calls despite the striker's brilliant form coming off the bench, saying on Friday that the situation was "a real positive" for the club.

The Slovenia striker has been coming off the bench since a 2-2 draw against Burnley in the Premier League last month, when he scored a brace under interim boss Darren Fletcher.

Sesko, who was roped in last year for an initial fee of 76.5 million euros ($90.2 million), has netted three goals in his last four matches after coming off the bench.

"I just think the whole thing is a real positive. It's certainly not a decision that I look to in a negative way," Carrick told reporters ahead of Sunday's home game against Crystal Palace.

"We're playing well as a team we've been winning games. I'm still not getting carried away and thinking that just carries on... Ben's been so good you know in so many ways for us. It's really not a drama.

"It just shows the quality Ben's got for what he's produced over the last few weeks. It's a good position for us to be in."

Carrick was also asked about why he is not changing his winning combination in recent games, and the United boss said he faced a delicate balancing act between maintaining his side's winning momentum and keeping the entire squad happy.

The Red Devils are unbeaten since Carrick took over, winning five games and drawing one to move up to fourth in the Premier League.

"It's definitely something we're aware of... It's the challenge of managing the group. There's huge positives to it and the results we've had in playing well, winning games mostly," he said.

"There's a balance to it but there's definitely a big positive to the fact that we're in a good run of form. Even though sometimes it's the same players on the pitch, game to game we've changed things."