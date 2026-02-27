T20 World Cup 2026: Spinners help England curtail New Zealand to modest total

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips reacts after getting bowled during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eights match against England at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 27, 2026. — AFP

COLOMBO: Two-time champions England spun a web to restrict New Zealand to a modest total in the high-stakes ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights match here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Friday.

Opting to bat first, the Blackcaps could accumulate 159/7 in their 20 overs despite a flamboyant start.

New Zealand's opening pair of Tim Seifert and Finn Allen put together a blazing 64-run partnership until Adil Rashid struck on the final delivery of the seventh over to give England a much-needed breakthrough by dismissing the former, who made 35 off 25 deliveries with the help of three fours and two sixes.

Allen followed suit in the next over, falling victim to Will Jacks, after scoring a 19-ball 29, comprising three sixes, resulting in New Zealand slipping to 66/2.

Following the back-to-back setback, Glenn Phillips walked out to bat at No.4 and took the reins of New Zealand's batting expedition with a gutsy knock.

The right-handed batter remained the top-scorer for the Blackcaps with a brisk 39 off 28 deliveries, featuring four fours and a six.

He also shared crucial partnerships with Rachin Ravindra (11) and Mark Chapman (15) until eventually falling victim to Will Jacks in the 18th over as New Zealand slipped to 135/6.

All-rounder Cole McConchie then added valuable runs at the backend with a 14-run cameo, coming off 12 deliveries and featured two fours.

For England, Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed and Will Jacks picked up two wickets each, while Liam Dawson chipped in with one scalp.