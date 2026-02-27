Real Madrid to face Manchester City again in Champions League last 16

Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland in action with Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on April 9, 2024. — Reuters

Manchester City will face Real Madrid in the Champions League knockout phase, while holders Paris Saint-Germain will be up against Chelsea as it was decided in Friday's draw for the last 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals.

City and Madrid have already faced each other once this season, with Pep Guardiola's side securing a come-from-behind win over 15-times European champions Real 2-1 in December's group stage match.

"We played against each other already in the group phase, so it'll be a really nice game to watch. It's like a final, we are happy to go there again," City's director of football Hugo Viana told UEFA.

Reigning champions PSG will take on Chelsea in a repeat of last year's Club World Cup final, in which the Premier League side cameout victorious.

"We've played them quite a few times. They are the reigning champions but people will probably refer to what happened in the summer at the Club World Cup. It'll be tough but it holds no fear for us," Chelsea's director of football David Barnard said.

Arsenal, after their perfect record in the league phase with eight wins, have avoided heavyweights and will play Bayer Leverkusen.

Should Arsenal win against Leverkusen, they will face either Sporting or Bodo/Glimt, while Real Madrid, Manchester City, PSG, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Chelsea are on the other side of the draw.

Newcastle United are drawn with Barcelona again following the Spanish side’s victory in the group stage opener, and Liverpool were paired with Galatasaray.

LAST-16 DRAW

Real Madrid v Manchester City

Bodo/Glimt v Sporting

Paris St Germain v Chelsea

Newcastle United v Barcelona

Galatasaray v Liverpool

Atletico Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur

Atalanta v Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen v Arsenal

QUARTER-FINALS

QF1: PSG/Chelsea v Galatasaray/Liverpool

QF2: Real Madrid/Man City v Atalanta/Bayern

QF3: Newcastle/Barcelona v Atletico/Tottenham

QF4: Bodo/Sporting v Leverkusen/Arsenal

SEMI-FINALS

Semi-final 1: QF1 winners v QF2 winners

Semi-final 2: QF3 winners v QF4 winners

FIRST AND SECOND LEG DATES

Last 16: March 10-11 and March 17-18

Quarter-finals: April 7-8 and April 14-15

Semi-finals: April 28-29 and May 5-6

Final: May 30 in Budapest's Puskas Arena