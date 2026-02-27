England Lions crush Pakistan Shaheens in One-Day series opener

England Lions' Matthew Potts (right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their first One-Day against Pakistan Shaheens at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on February 27, 2026. — Screengrab via Livestream

ABU DHABI: A collective bowling effort, followed by opener Asa Tribe's unbeaten half-century, led England Lions to a resounding nine-wicket victory over Pakistan Shaheens in the first One-Day of the five-match series here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Put into bat first, the Shaheens could accumulate 152 before getting bowled out in 38.3 overs despite Abdul Samad's gutsy knock in the middle.

The right-handed batter waged a lone battle for the Shaheens, top-scoring with 44 off 57 deliveries, laced with three fours and a six.

Besides him, fellow middle-order batter Saad Khan (21), alongside wicketkeeper batter Saad Baig and captain Shamyl Hussain, 18 each, remained the notable run-getters for the Shaheens.

Calvin Harrison spearheaded England Lions' bowling charge with three wickets for just 37 runs in his 10 overs, followed by Sonny Baker and James Coles with two each, while Matthew Potts, Eddie Jack and Matthew Revis made one scalp apiece.

For his economical bowling performance, Harrison was adjudged the Player of the Match.

In turn, England Lions made light work of the 153-run target courtesy of a collective effort by their top order.

Right-handed opener Tribe remained the top-scorer for the Shaheens with an unbeaten 52 off 64 deliveries, studded with six fours.

Tribe was supported by fellow opener Ben McKinney, who fell victim to Sufiyan Muqeem after scoring a 41-ball 42 with the help of five fours and two sixes, while James Rew made an unbeaten 48 off 41 deliveries, smashing eight fours.

The nine-wicket victory gave England Lions a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, with the second One-Day scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday.