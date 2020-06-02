Former first-class cricketer Riaz Sheikh passes away from coronavirus

Former first-class cricketer Riaz Sheikh.

Former first-class cricketer Riaz Sheikh has succumbed to the novel coronavirus at the age 51.

The news of his demise was shared by former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif, who requested his followers on Twitter to pray for the departed soul.

Sheikh's domestic career saw him play 43 first-class and 25 List-A matches.

The Karachi native becomes the second confirmed case of a local cricketer dying from COVID-19. In April, 50-year-old Zafar Sarfraz was the first to pass away, just six days after being diagnosed with the virus.

Former cricketer Taufeeq Umar had also tested positive for the virus last month and has been self-isolating since.

