New Zealand vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, Super Eights, NZ vs ENG Match 49

England dominate head-to-head record against New Zealand in T20Is with 16 victories

By Web Desk
February 27, 2026
New Zealand and England face off in the 49th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 27, 2026. — Geo Super

COLOMBO: The 49th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 between New Zealand and England is being played here at the R Premdasa Stadium on Friday.

Historically, England and New Zealand have come face-to-face 27 times in men's T20Is, with the former dominating the head-to-head record with 16 victories, compared to the Blackcaps' 10.

Playing XIs

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (w), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson.

Comments

LATEST NEWS
More From International