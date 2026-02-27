Ruben Amorim's exit could cost Manchester United £16m

An undated picture of former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim. — Reuters

Manchester United have revealed that the sacking of former manager Ruben Amorim could cost the club up to £15.9m.

Amorim, 41, was dismissed on 5 January following a public clash with the club hierarchy after a 1-1 draw at Leeds.

A filing to the New York Stock Exchange confirmed the potential cost, alongside a £6.3m write-off of the fee paid to bring Amorim from Sporting CP in November 2024.

The maximum payout of £15.9m covers Amorim and his coaching staff and is believed to relate to future employment.

Amorim’s 14-month tenure, the shortest for a permanent United manager since David Moyes in 2014, proved costly and largely disappointing.

He won 25 of 63 games, finished 15th in the Premier League, United’s worst top-flight finish since relegation in 1973–74, and lost the Europa League final. This season, his side suffered a shock Carabao Cup defeat to League Two Grimsby.

Following Amorim’s exit, under-18s coach Darren Fletcher acted as interim for two games, with Michael Carrick now in charge until the season’s end.

Carrick has won five of six games, lifting United to fourth place and positioning them well for Champions League qualification.

The filing also confirmed United increased their credit facility by £50m to £400m while reducing £75m of debt, leaving £215m outstanding. Additionally, £600,000 of sponsorship services were provided to Ineos Automotive Ltd, linked to minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Amorim chapter, costing United potentially £37.3m including his hiring, stands as one of the club’s most expensive managerial experiments.