Mark Williams exits Welsh Open as Barry Hawkins progresses to quarter-final

An undated picture of Home favourite and two-time Welsh Open champion Mark Williams. — Instagram/ markwilliamssnooker

Home favourite and two-time Welsh Open champion Mark Williams has been knocked out of this year’s tournament after a 4-2 defeat to England’s Barry Hawkins.

Williams had started strongly, taking a 2-1 lead and producing his highest break of the tournament, a 115, in the second frame. However, a crucial error in the fifth frame, when the white ball went in off the middle pocket, allowed Hawkins to capitalise, eventually sealing victory with an 84 break in the sixth.

Williams reflected on a closely contested match, acknowledging that both players performed strongly.

“I thought it was a good match, we both played really well,” Williams said.

“I made some great breaks and just a little bit of luck in the last couple of frames decided the way it went. It’s fine margins at this high level and I was just a little bit unlucky today.”

Other Welsh hopes, Jak Jones and Jackson Page, also exited the Llandudno event.

Jones was edged 4-3 by two-time champion Neil Robertson, while Page lost 4-2 to Jack Lisowski, who produced breaks of 67, 84, 99 and 54.

Scot John Higgins remains on course for a sixth Welsh Open title, defeating Zhang Anda 4-2 and ending with a superb 144 break. Higgins will next face the winner of Zhou Yuelong and Sam Craigie.

Meanwhile, an all-Chinese quarter-final will see Jiang Jun face Wu Yize, after the pair overcame English opponents. Jun beat Robbie, Williams, 4-1, while Yize eased past David Grace 4-0.

Hawkins will meet Robertson, and Lisowski takes on 2017 champion Stuart Bingham, setting up an intriguing last eight at the Llandudno event.