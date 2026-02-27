Conor Benn to face Regis Prograis on Tyson Fury undercard

An undated picture of Britain’s Conor Benn. — Instagram/ conorbennofficial

Britain’s Conor Benn is set to fight former world champion Regis Prograis on the undercard of Tyson Fury’s highly anticipated comeback fight on 11 April at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Benn, 29, recently signed a one-fight deal with Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing, reportedly worth around £11 million. He will serve as the co-main event on a card promoted by Zuffa Boxing and broadcast exclusively on Netflix.

“It’s a full-circle moment for me,” said Prograis, 37, reflecting on his previous undercard appearance alongside Benn in London.

“But this circle will close with me teaching him a lesson. He’s not fighting some weight-drained super middleweight – I am in shape and will bring home this victory.”

Prograis, a former light-welterweight world champion, comes into the fight with two losses in his last three bouts, having been defeated by Jack Catterall and Devin Haney.

Benn, meanwhile, is riding the momentum from his November victory over Chris Eubank Jr in a rematch, both fights contested at middleweight.

Looking ahead, Benn intends to campaign at welterweight as he pursues a world title shot.

“My last fight showed the world exactly who I am and what I’m about,” he said. “Fighting on the biggest stages, in the biggest shows, I fear no-one.”

Fury, who has not fought since losing to Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024, will make his return against Russian Arslanbek Makhmudov, bringing one of the most eagerly awaited cards in British boxing to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.