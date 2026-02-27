Neymar ends goal drought in Santos' victory over Vasco da Gama

An undated picture of Neymar. — Instagram/ neymarjr

Neymar broke his 2026 goal drought in spectacular fashion on Thursday, inspiring Santos to a 2-1 win over Vasco da Gama in the fourth round of the Brasileirao.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star opened the scoring in the 25th minute and doubled his tally in the second half, securing the three points for Santos.

After the match, Neymar addressed critics and the mounting pressure regarding a potential return to the Brazil squad for the upcoming men’s World Cup.

"Last week they said I was the worst player in the world. Today I scored two goals, and that's what matters," Neymar told SporTV.

"That's football. One day you're no good or you're 'retired'; the next, people say you have to go to the World Cup. I'm dedicating myself and working to get in the best possible shape. This was my third game of the year and only my second full 90 minutes. I felt some cramping at the end, but that's just part of the process."

Neymar, who underwent surgery at the beginning of 2026, recently returned to Santos’ starting XI. Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has repeatedly confirmed that Neymar will be considered for World Cup selection if fit.

The celebration for Santos fans was briefly marred by a heated exchange with Vasco midfielder Thiago Mendes, whose challenge in 2020 caused Neymar a serious injury while at PSG.

"He always wants to cause trouble and act tough. He already broke me once at PSG, and he threatened me again today. It's always the same with him," Neymar added.

This brace marks Neymar’s first goals since December 2025, signalling a confident return to form ahead of the international season.