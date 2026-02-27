Lionel Messi scores on return as Inter Miami CF beat Independiente del Valle

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi during the match against Independiente del Valle in 2026 Champions Tour on February 26, 2026. — Reuters

Lionel Messi marked his return from injury with a goal as Inter Miami CF beat Independiente del Valle 2-1 in a friendly match in Puerto Rico on Thursday.

The Argentine forward came on after half-time and scored from the penalty spot, delighting the large crowd inside the stadium.

Every time Messi touched the ball, he was greeted with loud cheers from supporters who had waited to see him play after the original fixture was postponed earlier this month.

The match had first been scheduled for 13 February but was called off after Messi suffered a hamstring strain during a pre-season game in Ecuador.

Despite already starting their MLS campaign with a 3-0 defeat to Los Angeles FC, Inter Miami worked with the event promoter and the government of Puerto Rico to rearrange the friendly for 26th February and honour their commitment.

Santiago Morales scored the other goal for the American side, helping them secure a narrow victory.

Head coach Javier Mascherano used the game to rotate his squad and give playing time to those who had featured less in recent matches. Several squad players started the match, while regular first-team members were introduced later.

In the closing minutes, a few fans ran onto the pitch, with two managing to take a quick selfie with Messi before security stepped in. The result ended Inter Miami’s pre-season tour on a positive note.

Next, Inter Miami will carry on with 2026 MLS regular season action with a trip up-state to take on rivals Orlando City SC this Sunday.