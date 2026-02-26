Titans to acquire Jermaine Johnson from Jets

New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) takes the field against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on September 15, 2024. — Reuters

The Tennessee Titans are acquiring former first-round pass rusher Jermaine Johnson from the New York Jets in exchange for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, multiple media outlets reported on Thursday.

The reported trade cannot become official until the first day of the new league year on March 11.

Johnson, however, appeared to confirm his departure from the Jets on social media.

"New York, thank you for everything truly," he wrote on X.

"The love I've been shown here for the past 4-5 years has been nothing short of amazing, both on and off the field. Y'all will always hold a special place in my heart. Wish all of my former coaches and former teammates the best!! Thank all of y'all for sharing a battlefield with me."

Jermaine Johnson, 27, will rejoin former Jets head coach and new Titans boss Robert Saleh. He recorded 43 tackles and three sacks in 14 games (13 starts) last season after tearing an Achilles tendon two games into the 2024 campaign.

A Pro Bowl selection in 2023, Johnson has totalled 131 tackles and 13.0 sacks in 47 career games (32 starts) since being selected by the Jets with the 26th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Sweat, 24, had 34 tackles in 12 games (all starts) last season with the Titans.

He has totalled 85 tackles and three sacks in 29 career games (28 starts) since being selected by Tennessee in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.