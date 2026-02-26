Daniil Medvedev breezes past Jenson Brooksby to reach Dubai Open semi-finals

Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates winning his Dubai Open quarter-final against USA's Jenson Brooksby at the Dubai Tennis Stadium in Dubai on February 26, 2026. — Reuters

Daniil Medvedev produced a clinical 6-2, 6-1 performance against Jenson Brooksby on Thursday to advance to his third Dubai Open semi-final.

The former world number one boasts 22 career titles but has never won the same tournament twice. He is trying to change that this week in Dubai, where he lifted the trophy in 2023.

"I felt great. I know that maybe he had some issues, shoulder or elbow, I'm not sure, but his first serve was not going as probably he can usually do," said Medvedev, who is seeking a second title of the season to go with the one he won in Brisbane.

"But you still need to play, you still need to put the returns in. He's a big fighter...

"I'm happy with the way I'm playing here and I'm looking forward to the semis."

The 30-year-old former US Open champion awaits top-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime or eighth seed Jiri Lehecka in the final four.

In what was his second career meeting with Brooksby, two breaks of serve helped Medvedev scoop the opening set in just 28 minutes.

The third-seeded Russian kept up his momentum in the second, breaking early and cruising towards victory in just 57 minutes.

Medvedev advanced to the 53rd hard-court semi-final of his career, trailing just Novak Djokovic among active players.

He said ahead of the tournament he is searching for consistency, something that came to him easier when he was younger, playing care-free tennis without much overthinking.

"I think there were moments in my career where I was better prepared. Funny enough, less with experience... You know how they say, rookies get lucky," said Medvedev.

"Everything was new. I just didn't care, I was just playing the way I felt it. Now I have a lot of thoughts in my head, which can help me sometimes, but sometimes I need to get rid of them to play better."

For Brooksby, making the quarter-finals in Dubai was another promising step in his comeback.

The 25-year-old American started 2025 unranked, after undergoing surgeries on both his wrists and serving a 13-month ban for missing three anti-doping tests, and is already back in the top 50 in the rankings.

Later Thursday, Andrey Rublev faces Arthur Rinderknech and Jakub Mensik takes on Tallon Griekspoor to see who will make up the other semi-final clash.