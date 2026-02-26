Star England pacer joins Peshawar Zalmi as direct signing for PSL 11

Mark Wood (left) and Tymal Mills of England inspect the pitch ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against South Africa at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. - AFP

Star England fast bowler Tymal Mills has joined Peshawar Zalmi as a direct signing ahead of the historic 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), set to take place from March 26 to May 3.

The franchise announced the signing on its official social media account with the caption: "The storm just leveled up. Let’s welcome England’s express pacer Tymal Mills to the Yellow Storm."

Mills is the second direct signing for Peshawar Zalmi this season. The first was Australian all-rounder Aaron Hardie, who replaced Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz after the wicketkeeper-batter withdrew from the tournament.

The left-arm pacer was previously part of Peshawar Zalmi's squad in the third edition of the PSL, where he played five matches and claimed seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.21.

Overall, Mills has played 30 PSL matches, taking 37 wickets at an economy of 8.41, having appeared in the last two editions for Islamabad United.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi have also retained key players from their previous squad.

Skipper Babar Azam was retained in the Platinum category for PKR 70 million, followed by Sufiyan Muqeem in Diamond (PKR 44.8 million), Abdul Samad in Gold (PKR 28 million) and Ali Raza in the Emerging category (PKR 19.6 million).

The highly anticipated PSL 11 player auction, the first in the league’s history to replace the traditional draft system, was held earlier this month at the Expo Centre, with all eight franchises finalising their squads.

Peshawar Zalmi strengthened their core with key acquisitions, including Michael Bracewell and Kusal Mendis at PKR 42 million each, while adding James Vince and Mohammad Haris to bolster their batting.

Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad were recruited to reinforce the pace attack.

Peshawar Zalmi squad for PSL 11: Babar Azam (PKR 7.00 crores), Sufiyan Muqeem (PKR 4.48 crores), Abdul Samad (PKR 2.8 crores), Ali Raza (PKR 1.96) and Aaron Hardie (Direct Signing), Aamir Jamal (PKR 1.9 crores), Mohammad Haris (PKR 2.20 crores), Khalid Usman (PKR 60 lacs), Abdul Subhan (PKR 62.5 lacs), James Vince (PKR 3.00 crore), Michael Bracewell (PKR 4.20 crores), Kusal Mendis (PKR 4.2 crores), Iftikhar Ahmed (PKR 1.80 crores), Nahid Rana (PKR 60 lacs), Mirza Tahir Baig (PKR 60 lacs) and Tymal Mills (Direct Signing).