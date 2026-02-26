T20 World Cup 2026: Sikandar Raza achieves major landmark during India clash

CHENNAI: Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza on Thursday added another feather to his cap during their high-stakes ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights match against India here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Raza, who made a valiant 31 off just 21 deliveries in Zimbabwe's 72-run defeat against India, breached the 3000-run barrier in men's T20Is, becoming the first from the country to amass the elusive feat in the shortest format.
The 39-year-old now has 3016 runs in 127 innings at a decent average of 26.22 and a strike rate of 136.28 with the help of one century and 16 half-centuries.
Consequently, the Zimbabwe captain became just the 14th batter to score at least three thousand runs in men's T20Is, joining the likes of Pakistan's Babar Azam, India's Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and Australia's David Warner and Aaron Finch.
Most runs in men's T20Is
Furthermore, Raza also has 104 wickets to his name in men's T20Is and is one of the only five all-rounders to register a double of a hundred wickets and a thousand runs in the shortest format besides Pakistan's Shadab Khan, Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi, India's Hardik Pandya and Malaysia's Virandeep Singh.
Comments