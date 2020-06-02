Dope test failures suspended: governing body confirms

Samiullah (L) and Mehboob Ali (R) are among the athletes to test positive.

A senior official of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) on Monday confirmed that the governing body has provisionally suspended athletes Mehboob Ali, Mohammad Naeem and Samiullah for failing doping tests at South Asian Games 2019, The News reported.

"We suspended the trio on Sunday and they have been informed via a written notice," he said.

Olympian Mehboob, hurdler Naeem and sprinter Samiullah failed dope tests which had been conducted during the 13th South Asian Games held in Nepal last year.

Mehboob and Naeem had requested to test their B samples as they denied any wrong-doing while Sami has said that that he used medicine for an injury which he claimed he did not know contained prohibited compounds.

Their ultimate fate will be decided as per WADA rules after their B samples are tested.

Pakistan will be informed by the Nepal NOC about the outcome.

The Anti-Doping Control Committee of the 13th South Asian Games has checked around 150 athletes in three categories including medal winners, record holders and random checks. Eight foreign doctors had come to Nepal for the purpose.

