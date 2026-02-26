T20 World Cup 2026: Group 1 points table after India knock out Zimbabwe

India captain Suryakumar Yadav (right) interacts with teammate Jasprit Bumrah during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eights match against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 26, 2026. — AFP

CHENNAI: Co-hosts and defending champions India registered a comprehensive 72-run victory over Zimbabwe in the high-stakes Super Eights match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza's decision to field first backfired as his team's bowling unit conceded a massive 256/4 in 20 overs.

Leading the way for the home side was left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma and experienced all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who registered blistering half-centuries.

Sharma remained the top-scorer with a blazing 55 off 30 deliveries, studded with four sixes and as many fours, closely followed by Pandya, who made an unbeaten 50 off 23 deliveries, laced with four sixes and two fours.

For Zimbabwe, Richard Ngarava, Tinotenda Maposa, Blessing Muzarabani and skipper Raza could pick up a wicket apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 257-run target, Zimbabwe could accumulate 184/6 in their 20 overs despite Brian Bennett's unbeaten half-century.

The right-handed opener waged a lone battle for Zimbabwe against the home side, top-scoring with 97 not out from just 59 deliveries, featuring eight fours and six sixes.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was the standout bowler for India as he took three wickets for 24 runs in his four overs, while Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel chipped in with one apiece.

The victory marked India's first in the Super Eights stage and kept them in contention to qualify for the semi-finals as they remain third with two points in two games.

On the contrary, the outcome of the crucial Group 1 fixture also marked Zimbabwe's exit as they are at the bottom with zero points in two matches with a negative net run rate of 4.475.



Teams Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate South Africa 2 2 0 4 2.890 West Indies 2 1 1 2 1.791 India 2 1 1 2 -0.100 Zimbabwe 2 0 2 0 -4.475

Furthermore, India's victory also propelled South Africa into the knockouts as the Proteas sit at the summit of Group 1 with four points in two matches and a stagnant net run rate of 2.890.

Consequently, India's remaining Super Eights match, scheduled to be played against West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday, has now become a virtual quarter-final as both teams have two points in as many games.

Whereas, the afternoon fixture of Sunday's Group 1 double headers between South Africa and Zimbabwe has now become a dead rubber as the Proteas are already guaranteed a T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final spot, while the Chevrons are out of contention.