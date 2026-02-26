Charles Oliveira offers his prediction on Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje

This collage of photos shows UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria (left) and Justin Gaethje. — X/UFC

Charles Oliveira has backed Ilia Topuria to win the title fight against Justin Gaethje and then later fight him for the gold.

Topuria is the reigning UFC lightweight champion, and he won the gold by stopping Oliveira at UFC 317 in June 2025.

It was his second weight class title glory in the elite MMA promotion, and the fight between Topuria and Gaethje made sense after the American defeated Paddy Pimblett in an interim title fight at UFC 324 on January 24.

Ilia Topuria had become one of the biggest UFC stars after Oliveira's knockout, and there is no doubt he would be the favourite against anyone the promotion puts in his way.

Oliveira has fought both Topuria and Gaethje, with an even result, winning against one of them.

In an interview with MMA Junkie on YouTube, Charles Oliveira said he will be backing ‘El Matador’ to win the fight.

“A fight’s a fight, but my money will be on Topuria to win,” Oliveira told MMA Junkie through an interpreter.

‘Do Bronx’ made it clear that he is not chasing a rematch against Topuria, and he also doesn't want to avenge his defeat to ‘El Matador’.

Oliveira added that he wants to fight the winner of the Topuria vs Gaethje fight.

“The reality is I’m not looking for rematches, I’m not looking for revenge on the guys who have fought me,” Oliveira said.

“I’m just looking to fight, and I want to win, and I want to be the champion. So, whoever has the belt, that’s who I’m fighting. It’s not specifically looking for that rematch with him.”