T20 World Cup 2026: India shatter multiple records with mammoth total against Zimbabwe

CHENNAI: The India men's cricket team on Thursday registered multiple records by piling up a mammoth total of 256/4 against Zimbabwe in the high-stakes ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights match here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
The defending champions' 256/4 is now their highest total in T20 World Cups, overtaking their previous best score of 218/4 against England in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007.
Meanwhile, it was India's fifth-highest total in men's T20Is, with their 297/6 against Bangladesh in 2024 remaining at the summit.
Furthermore, the holders' 256/4 in 20 overs is now the second-highest total in the history of the tournament, surpassing two-time champions West Indies' 254/6, which they registered against the same opposition earlier in the ongoing stage of the mega event.
Furthermore, it also became the highest total in the ongoing edition of the men's T20 World Cup, surpassing West Indies' 256/4, while Ireland's 235/5 slipped to the third spot.
For the unversed, Indian batters smashed a total of 17 sixes against Zimbabwe, which is now the most by the Men in Blue in a T20 World Cup innings, two more than their previous best of 15, which they registered against Australia in the semi-final of the 2024 edition.
