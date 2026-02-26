T20 World Cup 2026: India shatter multiple records with mammoth total against Zimbabwe

India's Hardik Pandya (right) celebrates scoring his half-century during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eights match against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 26, 2026. — AFP

CHENNAI: The India men's cricket team on Thursday registered multiple records by piling up a mammoth total of 256/4 against Zimbabwe in the high-stakes ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights match here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The defending champions' 256/4 is now their highest total in T20 World Cups, overtaking their previous best score of 218/4 against England in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007.

India's highest score in T20 World Cups:

256/4 against Zimbabwe in 2026* 218/4 against England in 2007 210/2 against Afghanistan in 2021 209/9 against Namibia in 2026 205/5 against Australia in 2024

Meanwhile, it was India's fifth-highest total in men's T20Is, with their 297/6 against Bangladesh in 2024 remaining at the summit.

Furthermore, the holders' 256/4 in 20 overs is now the second-highest total in the history of the tournament, surpassing two-time champions West Indies' 254/6, which they registered against the same opposition earlier in the ongoing stage of the mega event.

Highest totals at ICC Men's T20 World Cups

Sri Lanka – 260/6 against Ireland in 2007 India – 256/4 against Zimbabwe in 2026* West Indies – 254/6 against Zimbabwe in 2026 Ireland – 235/5 against Oman in 2026 England – 230/8 against South Africa in 2016

Furthermore, it also became the highest total in the ongoing edition of the men's T20 World Cup, surpassing West Indies' 256/4, while Ireland's 235/5 slipped to the third spot.

For the unversed, Indian batters smashed a total of 17 sixes against Zimbabwe, which is now the most by the Men in Blue in a T20 World Cup innings, two more than their previous best of 15, which they registered against Australia in the semi-final of the 2024 edition.

Most sixes in an innings in T20 World Cups