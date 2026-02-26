T20 World Cup 2026: India shatter multiple records with mammoth total against Zimbabwe

Indian batters collectively smash 17 sixes against Zimbabwe

By Web Desk
February 26, 2026
India's Hardik Pandya (right) celebrates scoring his half-century during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eights match against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 26, 2026. — AFP

CHENNAI: The India men's cricket team on Thursday registered multiple records by piling up a mammoth total of 256/4 against Zimbabwe in the high-stakes ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights match here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The defending champions' 256/4 is now their highest total in T20 World Cups, overtaking their previous best score of 218/4 against England in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007.

India's highest score in T20 World Cups:

  • 256/4 against Zimbabwe in 2026*
  • 218/4 against England in 2007
  • 210/2 against Afghanistan in 2021
  • 209/9 against Namibia in 2026
  • 205/5 against Australia in 2024

Meanwhile, it was India's fifth-highest total in men's T20Is, with their 297/6 against Bangladesh in 2024 remaining at the summit.

Furthermore, the holders' 256/4 in 20 overs is now the second-highest total in the history of the tournament, surpassing two-time champions West Indies' 254/6, which they registered against the same opposition earlier in the ongoing stage of the mega event.

Highest totals at ICC Men's T20 World Cups

  • Sri Lanka – 260/6 against Ireland in 2007
  • India – 256/4 against Zimbabwe in 2026*
  • West Indies – 254/6 against Zimbabwe in 2026
  • Ireland – 235/5 against Oman in 2026
  • England – 230/8 against South Africa in 2016

Furthermore, it also became the highest total in the ongoing edition of the men's T20 World Cup, surpassing West Indies' 256/4, while Ireland's 235/5 slipped to the third spot.

For the unversed, Indian batters smashed a total of 17 sixes against Zimbabwe, which is now the most by the Men in Blue in a T20 World Cup innings, two more than their previous best of 15, which they registered against Australia in the semi-final of the 2024 edition.

Most sixes in an innings in T20 World Cups

  • West Indies – 19 against Zimbabwe in 2026
  • Netherlands – 19 against Ireland in 2014
  • India – 17 against Zimbabwe in 2026*
  • Australia – 16 against India in 2010
  • India – 15 against Australia in 2024

