T20 World Cup 2026: India knock out Zimbabwe to keep semi-finals hopes alive

India's Axar Patel (second from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eights match against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 26, 2026. — AFP

CHENNAI: Blistering half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya, followed by a disciplined bowling effort, led India to a comfortable 72-run victory over Zimbabwe in the must-win ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights clash here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday.

The victory marked India's first in the Super Eights stage and kept them in contention to qualify for the semi-finals.

Furthermore, the outcome of the crucial Group 1 fixture also marked Zimbabwe's exit, confirming South Africa's qualification into the knockouts.

Consequently, India's remaining Super Eights match, scheduled to be played against West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday, has now become a virtual quarter-final as both teams have two points in as many games.

Set to chase a daunting 257-run target, the Chevrons' batting unit could accumulate 184/6 in their 20 overs despite Brian Bennett's unbeaten half-century.

The right-handed opener waged a lone battle for Zimbabwe against the home side, top-scoring with 97 not out from just 59 deliveries, featuring eight fours and six sixes.

He also shared crucial partnerships with fellow opener Tadiwanashe Marumani and skipper Sikandar Raza, who remained the other notable run-getters for Zimbabwe, scoring 20 and 31, respectively.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was the standout bowler for India as he took three wickets for 24 runs in his four overs, while Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel chipped in with one apiece.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza's decision to field first backfired as his team's bowling unit conceded 256/4 in their 20 overs.

The home side got off to a decent start to their innings as their new opening pair of Sanju Samson and Sharma put together 48 runs at a blazing pace until Blessing Muzarabani got rid of the former in the fourth over.

Samson, who played his second match of the tournament, made a 15-ball 24, laced with two sixes and a four.

Following his dismissal, Sharma was joined by in-form top-order batter Ishan Kishan in the middle, and the duo further strengthened India's command by knitting a 72-run partnership.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza eventually broke the threatening partnership in the 11th over by dismissing Kishan, who walked back after scoring 38 off 24 deliveries with the help of four fours and a six.

Sharma was then involved in a brief 30-run partnership with captain Suryakumar Yadav until eventually falling victim to Tinotenda Maposa in the 13th over.

The left-handed opener, who registered ducks in each of his first three T20 World Cup 2026 matches, remained the top-scorer for India with a 30-ball 55, studded with four sixes and as many fours.

Yadav followed suit 11 balls later and walked back after a blazing 33-run cameo, which came off just 13 deliveries, and featured five boundaries, including three sixes.

Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya then ensured an equally dominant finish with the bat for India as they raised an unbeaten 84-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Pandya was the core aggressor of the quickfire stand and made an unbeaten 50 off just 23 deliveries, smashing four sixes and two fours.

Varma, on the other hand, was equally impressive, scoring a 16-ball 44 not out, comprising four sixes and three fours.

For Zimbabwe, Richard Ngarava, Maposa, Muzarabani and skipper Raza could pick up a wicket apiece.