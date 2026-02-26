Shanaka calls for Government action over players' mental health after World Cup exit

Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka gestures after his team's defeat at the end of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights against New Zealand at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 25, 2026. — AFP

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has appealed for governmental intervention to address the mental health challenges faced by his players, following the team’s premature exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The Islanders saw their campaign come to a halt after a 61-run defeat against New Zealand, their second loss in the Super Eight stage of the tournament.

Speaking after the match, Shanaka attributed the team’s struggles to a pervasive atmosphere of negativity surrounding Sri Lankan cricket.

“A lot of times what we see and hear are negative things,” Shanaka said.

“No matter how we as cricketers try to stay positive, there is negativity outside. That’s a big loss for Sri Lankan cricket,” he added.

The skipper stressed that cricket is the nation’s sole sporting passion and warned that external criticism is threatening its future.

“This is the only sport we have, and I don’t know if we’ll be able to protect it. If you look outside the stadium, you’ll see how many people are standing outside with mics, and people will say stuff without having watched the match,” he continued.

“Why spread this negativity? Yes, we lost a World Cup, and we know the reasons. Everyone has concerns,” Shanaka lamented.

The 34-year-old urged the government to step in, suggesting that official measures to curb the constant negativity would benefit both current players and future generations.

“More than talking about that and correcting it, the negativity has come to the fore. We will play and leave, but if for the players who will come in the future, if the government can even stop it [the negativity] that’s better for their mental health.”

Shanaka also addressed the playing conditions, reiterating his pre-tournament hope for batter-friendly pitches.

“I said before the start of the tournament that I expected the wickets to be good for batting,” he said. “Sri Lanka’s best batters are here. We’ve picked players who have good domestic strike rates and ability. No one is here by force.

“Sometimes we don’t get conditions we want, and we lose matches in unexpected ways. We’re very sad about what has happened.”

“The team is always trying to perform, especially in a World Cup, and I don’t think anyone here will be able to play in a World Cup in Sri Lanka again,” Shanaka concluded.