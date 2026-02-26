Richard Pybus opens up after appointment as Afghanistan head coach

West Indies Head Coach Richard Pybus during net practice at Kensington Oval on January 19, 2019 in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Afghanistan’s newly appointed head coach, Richard Pybus, has insisted he has no reservations about working in the politically challenging environment.

International cricket has yet to resume on Afghan soil due to the country’s political situation, which has traditionally required foreign coaches to operate from abroad.

In the past, coaches worked with Afghan cricketers ahead of international campaigns in the United Arab Emirates or India, with Greater Noida, Dehradun and Lucknow all hosting Afghanistan’s “home” matches.

Currently, the UAE serves as Afghanistan’s primary venue for home games.

Unlike in the past, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has decided that the new head coach and coaching staff must work within Afghanistan.

This move coincides with the search for a replacement for long-serving coach Jonathon Trott, who departed following Afghanistan’s campaign in the ongoing T20 World Cup after nearly four years in charge.

Pybus’ appointment raised questions about whether he would accept a role based in Afghanistan.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka, scheduled from mid-March, he expressed enthusiasm about working across different provinces in the country.

“No, I didn’t have any second thoughts about coming to Afghanistan. I don’t have any issues with it,” Pybus said.

“You know, I’ve lived in lots of different parts of the world, so I am fine with it,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to that and I’m really looking forward to coming and seeing the talent that is in the country. I’ve heard fantastic things about it (Afghanistan) and, you know, I love the fact that you’ve just got this really incredible cricket culture,” he added.

Reflecting on Afghanistan’s rapid rise in international cricket, Pybus said: “To see the evolution of cricket in the country, moving quickly to compete with — and, on their day, beat — the world’s top sides is remarkable. We’ve seen that in the last couple of World Cups. The talent here is exceptional.”

Pybus emphasised that developing players would be a key priority.

“We’ve seen that over the last couple of World Cups. And to have a look at this talent, you know, it’s quite exceptional,” he said.

“So, I’m looking forward to getting out into the provinces and being able to scout players and work with the selectors and get busy on the development of the players. That isn’t necessarily — you know — you’re not necessarily developing players when you’re in a series,” he said.

“The development of the players is the work which you do behind the scenes, outside of the series,” he said.

“The side’s really developed over a period of time, so, as we would have seen at the last couple of World Cups, they’re a really serious cricket team now. So, yeah, very excited,” he said.

For now, Pybus said his focus would be on building relationships with the players and understanding the squad’s depth.

“So for now, it’s getting to know the players, getting to know the leadership, settling with the team,” said Pybus.

“I need to get to know the players, I need to settle in with the leadership. You know, they’ve really, really developed into an excellent white-ball team. There are the incumbents who are in the one-day side and the T20 side, but it’s also important to understand what the talent below that is.

“You know, you’re as good as the strength and depth in your system, and so that’s going to be a really key focus,” he said.

“You can have critical injuries and then your side is weakened. So, strengthening the depth, getting competition for spots, supporting the players who are there and helping to develop them, and really just getting an assessment of where the sides are and where the system is,” he added.

Pybus added that he is keen to make a strong start as Afghanistan prepare for a white-ball series against Sri Lanka, which will feature three T20Is and three ODIs.

The series will begin with the T20Is at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on 13 March, with the second and third matches scheduled for 15 and 17 March.

The action will then move to Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the ODI series on 20, 22 and 25 March.

“First and foremost, getting our focus on that series (against Sri Lanka), as they’re an excellent white-ball side and we are looking to play excellent cricket,” he concluded.