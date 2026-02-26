Senne Lammens wants to show world ‘success can be achieved as normal guy’

Manchester United's Senne Lammens applauds fans after the Premier League match against Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool on February 23, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens has said that he wants to try to show the world that, as a normal guy, you can still achieve success at the top level.

Lammens moved to United from Belgian Pro League club Royal Antwerp on deadline day in the last summer window. After missing the club’s first few games, he made his debut in a 2-0 win over Sunderland on October 04, 2025, which started their three-game winning streak.

Lammens delivered match winning performance in a 1-0 win at Everton, which was described as "bloody brilliant" by Toffees boss David Moyes in his post-match press conference.

Senne accepts that he tries to avoid "box-office stuff" on the pitch, and he is the same off it.

"I try to show the world I'm just a normal guy, show these children that everyone can make it," Lammens said at the World Book Day event on behalf of United's foundation.

"There are people who have a mindset and lifestyle that's a little different to me. There's nothing wrong with that. But also, it probably makes the children feel it is more difficult to get there.”

Senne Lammens added that he is just a normal person with his own beliefs.

"It's one of my best feelings when you get into those classes and see the children cheering for you with open eyes and they don't believe it. It's not that long ago I was there. I can still remember those times,” he added.

"I don't only want to be looked at as a football player, but also just a normal person with his own beliefs. I hope that doesn't change."