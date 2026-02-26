Super Eights Group 1 points table after South Africa crush West Indies

Ryan Rickelton of South Africa (left) and Aiden Markram celebrate victory during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium on February 26, 2026 in Ahmedabad, India. — AFP

AHMEDABAD: South Africa thrashed West Indies by nine wickets to move a step closer to the semi-finals with back-to-back victories in the Super Eights of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

The Proteas chased down West Indies' 177-run target but lost just one wicket in 16.1 overs, thanks to an exceptional start by openers Quinton de Kock and skipper Aiden Markram.

The Proteas wrapped up their innings in commanding style, with Aiden Markram unbeaten on 82 off 46 balls, hitting seven fours and four sixes, while Ryan Rickelton contributed a quick 45 off 28 deliveries, including four boundaries and two sixes.

Batting first, West Indies scored 176-8 in their allotted 20 overs, despite a shaky start.

Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd then batted aggressively, gradually taking the team past the 100-run mark. The pair put together an 89-run partnership that revived West Indies’ innings.

Holder was eventually run out after a brilliant 49 off 31 balls, which included four boundaries and three sixes.

Shepherd carried the innings to the finish, hitting a four to reach his maiden T20I fifty and remaining unbeaten on 52 off 37 balls, with three fours and four sixes.

Despite the commanding win, the Proteas have not yet officially secured their place in the final four, as their qualification will be confirmed after the India–Zimbabwe clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

In the Group 1 points table, South Africa sit at the top with two wins from two matches, collecting four points with an impressive net run rate of 2.890. West Indies, despite the defeat, remain second with one win, two points and a net run rate of 1.791.

Super Eights, Group 1 Points Table:

Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR South Africa 2 2 0 4 2.890 West Indies 2 1 1 2 1.791 India 1 0 1 0 -3.800 Zimbabwe 1 0 1 0 -5.350

India and Zimbabwe are still searching for their first Super Eights victory after losing their respective opening matches.

If India defeat Zimbabwe, South Africa will confirm their semi-final berth, while Zimbabwe will be eliminated.

That scenario would make the upcoming contest between India and the Caribbean side decisive in determining the second semi-finalist from Group 1 to join the Proteas in the knockout stage.