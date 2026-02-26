Frank Warren slams Conor Benn deal with Zuffa

Promoter Frank Warren during the press conference at Glazier's Hall in London on February 4, 2026. — Reuters

Frank Warren has criticised Conor Benn's £10million deal with Dana White’s promotion Zuffa Boxing, saying ‘he is not even the best in Essex’.

Conor shocked the world when he signed for Zuffa Boxing, saying goodbye to Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom promotion after spending a decade there.

Benn’s move sparked controversy after it was revealed by Hearn that he ended the relationship without even having a conversation.

Warren, who is in a legal battle with Zuffa's parent company TKO, cast doubt on the value of the deal between Benn and White’s promotion.

"I'll tell you something, the sums of monies that's being paid... I don't see what the investment that type of investment is doing," he said.

"He's not even even the best at his weight in Essex.

"But good luck to him, good luck to him and he's getting a few quid and it is what it is. For me, I would find definitely better places to spend my money on, or better fighters to spend my money on. I don't see that investment, but maybe I'm getting older and they know better than I do."

Hearn was broken after Conor Benn's decision, as the boxer ended a 10-year relationship without even talking, and Warren has backed his former rival.

"I actually sent him a little note. I said... I'm not going to say what I sent in a note, but I sent him a little note, sent him a text. It reminded me when I got shot years ago and there was a fighter who said, 'I wish I was there. I would've took a bullet for you and all that [expletive deleted],” he said.

"I'm in the hospital and a month later he went over and signed with Barry Hearn. I remember sending him a message saying, 'Where were you when I needed you to take that bullet? I don't know how it will end.”