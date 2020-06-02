Pakistan vs India bilateral series must happen: Waqar Younis

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis. Photo: Screen grab from video

Bowling coach Waqar Younis has once again called for India and Pakistan to resume their bilateral cricket ties and not deprive fans of their "electrifying" competition.

Waqar, responding to a question on GloFans, said: "If you go and ask the people of both the countries on whether Pakistan and India should play each other, everyone, around 95% of them will agree, that cricket between these two should be played," he said.

"Be it 'Imran-Kapil Series' or 'Independence Series' or whatever name we give to it, I think that it would be the biggest hit of the world. I think Pakistan India should play and should play on a regular basis to avoid depriving cricket lovers."

The former fast bowler said that a Pak-India series, whenever it happens, should not be staged on a neutral venue.

"I do see Pakistan and India playing bilateral series. I am not sure where though, but I hope it will be either in Pakistan or in India. You don’t want to see them playing in some other country, you want to see them playing in their own countries," he said.

The Burewala Express also spoke regarding the long-held Twitter feud and war of words between between Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir, advising them to "act sensibly and settle the dispute".



"The banter between Gambhir and Afridi has been going on for a while now. I think they both have to be smart, sensible, and calm. It has been going on for way too long," Waqar said.

"My advice to them is to maybe catch up somewhere around the world and talk it out if you cannot really tone it down."

