Pakistan Army's Muzammil wins Ramadan National Tennis Championship 2026

National players pose with their trophies at the closing ceremony of the Ramadan National Tennis Championship 2026 at the Naya Nazimabad in Karachi on February 23, 2026. — PTF

KARACHI: Pakistan Army's Muzammil Murtaza edged past Water and Power Development Authority's (WAPDA) Aqeel Khan in a closely-contested final to win the first Ramadan National Championship here on Thursday.

The seven-day Ramadan National Tennis Tournament, organised by the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) in collaboration with the Naya Nazimabad Foundation, concluded after a pulsating week of action.

In the men's singles final, Pakistan Army's top seed and 26-year-old Muzammil Murtaza secured the title after defeating WAPDA's 46-year-old Aqeel in a match that lasted around one and a half hours, and eventually saw Muzammil prevail 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

In the girls' singles final, Pano Aqil's Rameesa Malik claimed the championship by beating top seed Shamza Naaz Darab of Lahore in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest and distributed prizes among the players, while PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and President of Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana Syed Muhammad Talha were also present on the occasion.

After a successful seven-day national tournament, Aisam announced the Benazir Bhutto Tennis Tournament in October this year.

For the unversed, the total prize purse for the Ramadan National Tennis Championship 2026 was fixed at Rs2.05 million — the highest prize money announced for a Ramadan night sports event in the country thus far, courtesy of the Arif Habib Group, which provided a sponsorship worth Rs3.5 million.

Top-ranked players from the country participated in the tournament, with matches contested across multiple categories, including men's singles and doubles, women's singles and doubles, boys' U18, girls' U18, boys' U14 and girls' U14 divisions.